Storm Lake looking for more success in 2023

STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) - The High School Soccer season is fast approaching and teams around Siouxland are getting ready for the 2023 campaign that includes the Storm Lake Tornado boys who are hungry for more success this season.

The Tornadoes finished last season with a loss in the second round of the postseason and an 11-6 record, most remembered by a 5-game win streak to end the regular season. But there are big shoes to fill 9 seniors graduated including last season’s leading scorer Fernando Reyes,

the good news is number two leading scorer Shawn Yang is back and although they’re expecting more than seven goals from him this season Storm Lake has faith that he will get the job done.

With Yang filling the shoes of Reyes there is still plenty of rebuilding to be done but Head coach Ben Schekirke is confident in his young squad.

“We lost a lot of guys last year so I think getting in that position or going beyond that would be the goal,” said Schekirke. “But we’ve got a lot of youth that need to step up and fill the shoes of that big senior group that left us.”

Storm Lake opens their regular season at home against Boyden Hull Rock Valley start time is set for 6:30 pm, on April 3rd.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.