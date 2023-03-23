Storm Lake looking for more success in 2023

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) - The High School Soccer season is fast approaching and teams around Siouxland are getting ready for the 2023 campaign that includes the Storm Lake Tornado boys who are hungry for more success this season.

The Tornadoes finished last season with a loss in the second round of the postseason and an 11-6 record, most remembered by a 5-game win streak to end the regular season. But there are big shoes to fill 9 seniors graduated including last season’s leading scorer Fernando Reyes,

the good news is number two leading scorer Shawn Yang is back and although they’re expecting more than seven goals from him this season Storm Lake has faith that he will get the job done.

With Yang filling the shoes of Reyes there is still plenty of rebuilding to be done but Head coach Ben Schekirke is confident in his young squad.

“We lost a lot of guys last year so I think getting in that position or going beyond that would be the goal,” said Schekirke. “But we’ve got a lot of youth that need to step up and fill the shoes of that big senior group that left us.”

Storm Lake opens their regular season at home against Boyden Hull Rock Valley start time is set for 6:30 pm, on April 3rd.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to a crash northeast of Correctionville, Iowa Wednesday night.
17-year-old dies after crash in Woodbury County
These photos show a pickup stuck on a fence in Latham Park. Authorities say this vehicle was...
Sioux City pursuit ends after pickup gets stuck driving through fence at Latham Park
Human remains found in Georgia in 2020 were identified as Crystal Hendrix, who had been missing...
Remains found in 2020 identified as pregnant woman missing since 2013
Police: Man taken into custody after assaulting staff at MercyOne
Missouri River Boat Club gearing up for construction on new club house
A new clubhouse is on the horizon for the Missouri River Boat Club

Latest News

Northwestern's Emily Strasser stands up after her diving catch in the first inning of the Red...
Red Raiders sweep Dakota Wesleyan in Sioux Center
Alex Calabrese celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run
Morningside baseball gets sweep over Jamestown to start GPAC conference play
Morningside softball prepares to begin GPAC conference play on Saturday at Concordia
Morningside softball looks ahead to kicking off GPAC conference play
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates in the first half of a first-round college basketball...
Hawkeye star Caitlin Clark named finalist for Naismith Player of the Year trophy