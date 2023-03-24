Around Siouxland: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland’s Plant Sale

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Big Brothers Big Sister is having its annual plant sale.

They are giving back to the community and helping children. They have seven varieties of plants this year.

The plants are on sale now. Until April 23, you can preorder your plants online or call them at 712-239-9890 and be guaranteed delivery before Mother’s Day.

In-person sales will be on May 11 and 12 in the arena, but it’s first come, first serve.

