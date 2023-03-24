Authorities investigating after woman found dead in Sheldon, IA

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) - A homicide investigation is underway in Sheldon, Iowa after a woman’s body was found Thursday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, at about 4 p.m. on March 23, authorities in O’Brien County received a 911 call about a deceased woman at 604 4th Avenue in Sheldon. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the woman dead inside her home.

The death is being treated as a homicide investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday, March 25 at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner.

One person has been arrested in connection to this case. IDPH says on Friday, March 24, Nathaniel Kessel of Rock Rapids, Iowa was arrested in Flandreau, South Dakota. He was charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

No further details or names are being released at this time.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Sheldon Police Department at (712) 324-2525, or the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at (712) 224-7680.

