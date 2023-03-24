Briar Cliff University and Little Priest Tribal College sign grant agreement

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Briar Cliff University (BCU) and Little Priest Tribal College (LPTC) have reached a grant agreement, allowing for Pell Grant-eligible students at LTPC to transfer to BCU and receive full tuition aid.

“It’s important for Briar Cliff to continue to serve all of Siouxland and present an equal opportunity for students to receive a higher education,” said Dr. Patrick Jacobson-Schulte, President of Briar Cliff University. "

BCU and LTPC have previously signed articulation agreements allowing students from LPTC to take the appropriate classes and graduate with their intended degree in four years

LPTC students that meet the requirement can now declare for any major that BCU offers and receive tuition aid. Students must maintain good academic standing to keep their financial aid packages.

“LPTC-BCU Transfer Grant (scholarship) will enable LPTC graduates to continue their baccalaureate degree for any program at BCU without the financial burden many students face,” said Manoj Patil, President of Little Priest Tribal College. “For Pell-eligible students, this scholarship will provide free tuition and general fees after the Pell money is expended.”

Students who are not eligible for the Pell Grant will still receive tuition assistance.

