Brothers Osborne to play Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Empire Fair announced Brothers Osborne will play on the BillionAuto.com Main Stage at the Sioux Empire Fair this summer.

Nine-time Grammy nominees, the singer/songwriters blend country and rock and have earned five CMA and six ACM trophies. The duo’s deluxe edition of their Grammy-nominated third studio album “Skeletons” is out now.

“We’re excited to bring this duo to the Sioux Empire Fair”, says Fair Manager Scott Wick. “Brothers Osborne is sure to put on an exciting show for fans in the Sioux Empire.”

Tickets to Brothers Osborne will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. Sales are online only at SiouxEmpireFair.com

Brothers Osborne joins the Sioux Empire Fair grandstand lineup along with Whiskey Myers on Thursday, Aug. 10, with more announcements still to come.

The 2023 Sioux Empire Fair will run Aug. 4 through Aug. 12.

Visit SiouxEmpireFair.com for the latest updates.

