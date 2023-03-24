Celebration of life ceremony scheduled for Dr. David Nixon

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Celebration of Life honoring Dr. David E. Nixon is scheduled for Saturday, April 29th at Iowa Lakes Community college in Emmetsburg, Iowa.

Dr. Nixon passed away at his home on Jan. 18th. The celebration will be held at the Arthur and Audrey Smith Wellness Center, located on the east side of the Emmetsburg campus from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

A graveside service is to follow the celebration at St. Johns Cemetery in Emmetsburg.

The Dave & Judy Nixon Scholarship fund has been established to honor their commitment to higher education. The scholarship targets students in need attending Iowa Lakes Community College. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the scholarship fund.

Arrangements are being made by Martin Mattice Funeral Home.

