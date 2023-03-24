Light showers possible tonight, a cloudy weekend ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While many of us have enjoyed blue skies today with just a few clouds here and there, we will start to notice more make their way into Siouxland tonight bringing with them a chance of showers.

Showers are possible during the overnight hours tonight with lows dropping into the lower 30s.

We could still see a few lingering sprinkles or flurries when we wake up tomorrow, but the rest of the day will remain mostly cloudy with highs getting into the upper 40s.

Saturday night, there is a slight possibility we could see a few flurries in parts of Siouxland. Lows will fall into the mid 20s.

We wrap up our weekend on a bit more of a mild note with highs getting into the lower 40s on Sunday. It will be yet another mostly cloudy day.

There is another slight chance for light showers Sunday night. Lows for the night will fall into the mid 20s.

Monday we could see a few peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the mid 40s.

Tuesday looks to be partly cloudy with highs slightly cooler than Monday, in the low to mid 40s.

Things remain mild and quiet until later on in the week when another chance for precipitation enters the forecast.

