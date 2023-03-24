Man found guilty of March 2022 shooting in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man charged with attempted murder after a 2022 shooting in Sioux City has received his verdict.

Court documents state 22-year-old Carlos Mejia of Sioux City was found guilty on three counts Friday, they were attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury.

The charges stem from a shooting back on March 14, 2022, that left one woman injured. On that day police officers were called to the 1900 block of Ingleside Avenue for a reported shooting. Authorities say Mejia had arranged for the victim to come to the Ingleside residence to get money from him to use for the purchase of methamphetamine. When the victim arrived, she allegedly sent another woman to the door to get the money. Mejia reportedly sent her away and asked for the victim.

According to court documents, when the victim came to the back door of the residence, Mejia called her inside where he was waiting in the kitchen. When she entered, Mejia was wielding a gun and fired one bullet as the victim fled.

The victim did receive a gunshot wound and had to be sent to a Sioux City hospital.

As of Friday afternoon, there has been no date set for Mejia’s sentencing. The attempted murder charge alone carries up to 25 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.