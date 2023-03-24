Northwest Iowa authorities looking to identify over 30 suspects in check fraud case

By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POCAHONTAS, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in northwest Iowa are asking for the public’s help identifying several suspects they say are involved with a check scheme.

The Pocahontas Police Department has posted over 30 photos of individuals they believe are involved in a payroll check forgery case. Last week, on March 17, Pocahontas police first reported approximately 30 Hispanic men entered a local bank with forged checks. After receiving the checks, the men reportedly left the area and went to Rockwell City and Sac City, Iowa.

The Storm Lake Police Department also reported several Hispanic men had committed a similar check fraud scheme at a local bakery. Authorities have confirmed that these two cases are connected.

If you have any information on the suspects, Pocahontas police ask that you contact them at (712) 335-3536.

