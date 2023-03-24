A partly sunny day, but rain and snow chances return this weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland. Last night we had mostly clear skies, so a lot of areas in Siouxland saw the northern lights. If you want to see some of the images, please visit our Facebook Page.

This morning is pretty much the same, minus the northern lights.We have mostly clear skies with temperatures in the teens and 20s across the area and some areas of patchy fog, especially in South Dakota. Wind this morning was on the calmer side, but now wind is starting to increase coming out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Today we will see some warmer weather as highs get into the 40s and 50s with partly sunny skies. Our wind will start to come from the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. The warmer weather will cause more snow to melt.

Tonight, clouds will increase with the chance of some scattered showers through the overnight hours and into the early morning hours of Saturday. Lows tonight will be in the 20s and 30s with cloudy skies. The wind will be on the calmer side out of the east and northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

There is a chance of rain and snow this weekend.Our main focus for more widespread rain and snow will be Saturday night into Sunday morning. Right now, we aren’t expecting a lot of snow out of this system, but we could see over an inch of new snow out of this system. We will be keeping a close eye on the chance of snow this weekend.

I have all the details in the attached video and the latest details on News 4 at Noon.

