PHOTOS: The Northern Lights in Siouxland

Caption
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The night sky Thursday was a sight to behold thanks to the appearance of the Northern Lights.

The lights could be seen in areas across Siouxland and many of our viewers were able to capture the natural phenomenon. In fact, many of them sent in photos of the Northern Lights that we’d like to share with you.

This slideshow features some of our favorite pictures of the Northern Lights that we’ve received so far. But we want to expand it, so if you have a picture of the Northern Lights seen last night, you can email it to connect@ktiv.com.

