Two dead, three hospitalized in Hastings crash

Burlington Avenue was closed for several hours while authorities investigated a two-vehicle collision
By Danielle Shenk
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A crash in Hastings involving a pickup and a car killed two people and sent three others to the hospital on Thursday.

According to Hastings Police, a full-size pickup collided with the rear-end of a small car while traveling north on N Burlington Avenue, which pushed the car onto the terrace where it collided with other objects.

The pickup came to a stop near the First Presbyterian Church and sustained front-end damage.

Burlington Avenue was closed for several hours while authorities investigated a two-vehicle collision(KSNB)

Police say the pickup driver was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

The small car had four occupants, two of which were transported to the hospital for medical treatment, and two that were pronounced dead at the scene, according to HPD. The deceased have been identified as 61-year-old Natividad Zuniga and 45-year-old Graciano Nava Zuniga, both of Grand Island.

They say the Nebraska State Patrol is conducting a full reconstruction investigation to determine the cause of the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor.

The accident caused a power outage between 6th and 7th Streets on Burlington Avenue Thursday evening, according to Hastings Public Information Manager Tony Herman.

He says the outage began at 6:38 p.m. and ended at 8:44 p.m. which impacted 26 to 50 customers in the area. Five personnel were dispatched to address the outage.

Burlington Avenue opened to traffic just before 10 p.m.

UPDATE: Burlington Ave is now open, please resume regular traffic. We have a major accident in the 500-700 block of...

Posted by Hastings Police Department - Nebraska on Thursday, March 23, 2023

