Water rescue made in downtown Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue conducted a water rescue Friday afternoon in downtown Sioux Falls near...
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue conducted a water rescue Friday afternoon in downtown Sioux Falls near the 8th Street Bridge.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue performed a water rescue Friday afternoon in downtown Sioux Falls near the 8th Street Bridge.

The Sioux Falls Police Department reports a 41-year-old man climbed down to get an item that fell over the side and fell onto the ice on the river.

At one point, he rolled, and his legs fell through the ice. He then rolled back and lay on the ice, according to officials.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was able to get the man to safety. He was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

