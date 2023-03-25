38th annual “Women of Excellence Awards” hosted in South Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The 38th annual *Women of Excellence* awards was hosted tonight in South Sioux City.

The theme for this year’s event “Women Who Tell Our Stories.”

The event was sponsored by Women Aware of Siouxland a non-profit that helps struggling families.

A handful of area women were honored for their service and leadership to the local community.

”It’s women’s history month, so it’s very important to honor women and their accomplishments. But it’s also one of our biggest fundraisers for Women Aware. I think it’s important to acknowledge the up-and-coming leaders in the community,” said Executive Director of Women Aware, Flora Lee

She also added that it’s important to look back on the women who came before because they made today possible.

”Several years ago, I was awarded a Women of Excellence Award and I started to learn more and more about the mission of Women Aware and after that I became a strong supporter,” said Lee.

A silent auction was held tonight the money raised will go to Women Aware of Siouxland.

