Snow in southern Siouxland tonight

Winter Weather Advisory
Winter Weather Advisory(ktiv)
By Elizabeth Breen
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
***Winter Weather Advisory for Shelby, Harrison, and Carroll counties in effect from 4 am until 10 am Sunday***

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We started out with sunshine and a few clouds for many of us this morning, but as the day has gone along, more clouds have made their way into the area.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 20s. Portions of southern Siouxland could see rain and snow showers overnight.

Tomorrow will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We will keep the clouds around throughout much of the day tomorrow. The rain and snow showers in southern Siouxland could linger into the early morning hours.

As we approach the nighttime hours, clouds will begin to decrease. Lows for the night will drop into the mid 20s.

We kick off our work week with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 40s.

Lows for Monday night will be a bit cooler in the lower 20s.

Tuesday is shaping up to be a mostly sunny and mild day with highs climbing into the mid 40s.

Is this quiet weather pattern here to stay?

I’ll have all of the details tonight on News 4 at 6 & 10.

Light showers possible tonight, a cloudy weekend ahead
A partly sunny day, but rain and snow chances return this weekend
Future Track
Slightly warmer weather moves back in as we head toward the weekend