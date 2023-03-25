New exhibits highlighted at Sioux City’s LaunchPAD Children’s Museum

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -We got our first look Saturday at renovations at the LaunchPAD Children’s Museum and there are a ton of new exhibits for the kids to explore.

The wear and tear was becoming visible on the old exhibits that children enjoyed for years. Being able to provide new exhibits for Siouxland families to enjoy has given a new and improved energy at the museum.

LaunchPAD Executive Director Carrie Lebowich says, “The feedback that we’ve received from the kids has been amazing, I know when they come in the museum and their eyes light up when they see all of the new stuff. It’s definitely kind of our seal of approval that the kids love everything that’s new.”

In total the investment into the new exhibits was $200,000. The hope is that the new additions will be around for many years to come.

One of the many things that received improvements was the performing arts area.

”We added a backdrop and then we added new costumes and accessories to that area. We added some theater seats and then we also have a backstage area where kids can go and kind of get ready to perform,” said Lebowich.

Lebowich also mentioned that adding those features provides a space for young kids to share their creativity with their friends and family.

