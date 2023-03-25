New exhibits highlighted at Sioux City’s LaunchPAD Children’s Museum

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -We got our first look Saturday at renovations at the LaunchPAD Children’s Museum and there are a ton of new exhibits for the kids to explore.

The wear and tear was becoming visible on the old exhibits that children enjoyed for years. Being able to provide new exhibits for Siouxland families to enjoy has given a new and improved energy at the museum.

LaunchPAD Executive Director Carrie Lebowich says, “The feedback that we’ve received from the kids has been amazing, I know when they come in the museum and their eyes light up when they see all of the new stuff. It’s definitely kind of our seal of approval that the kids love everything that’s new.”

In total the investment into the new exhibits was $200,000. The hope is that the new additions will be around for many years to come.

One of the many things that received improvements was the performing arts area.

”We added a backdrop and then we added new costumes and accessories to that area. We added some theater seats and then we also have a backstage area where kids can go and kind of get ready to perform,” said Lebowich.

Lebowich also mentioned that adding those features provides a space for young kids to share their creativity with their friends and family.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating after woman found dead in Sheldon, IA
This brachiosaurus is just one of the many lifelike dinosaurs roaming the Wildlife Safari Park...
Wildlife Safari Park to open Saturday for 25th season
Police: Man taken into custody after assaulting staff at MercyOne
Authorities responded to a crash northeast of Correctionville, Iowa Wednesday night.
17-year-old dies after crash in Woodbury County
38th annual "Women of Excellence Awards" hosted in South Sioux City
38th annual “Women of Excellence Awards” hosted in South Sioux City

Latest News

LaunchPad Children's Museum shows off their new exhibits
Local legislators meet and discuss Iowa Child Labor bill
Local legislators discuss Iowa Child Labor bill at forum in Sioux City
Local legislators talk about proposed Iowa Child Labor bill
Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Officials: 2 dead, 5 missing in Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion