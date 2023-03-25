Sioux Center prepares to reconstruct part of Highway 75

SIOUX CENTER, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Highway 75 is an important roadway that runs right through the city of Sioux Center. It’s been due for updates, and the city is moving forward with a reconstruction project that will be completed in multiple phases over the course of a two year span.

The city of Sioux Center has had its eyes set on a redesign of their stretch of Highway 75 for around 15 years, according to city manager Scott Wynja. Plans are now officially set in motion to rebuild two and a half miles.

“It’s gone through a lot of phases and mechanisms over the years, and part of it being a state highway, so we’re working with the Iowa Department of Transportation,” explained Wynja. “Then eventually, we had to get on their five year capital improvement plan, which happened five years ago, so now going through all the planning and design. We’re finally to the implementation of what we’re calling phase one of the project.”

Phase one will begin in April, while phases two and three are set to begin this October and run through 2025. It will change from a three-lane highway, two lanes of traffic and a center turn lane, into an enhanced four-lane highway with a mix of new medians and turn lanes.

The project will make the road safer, more efficient and look more aesthetically pleasing by adding sidewalks alongside the section of the highway, some trees in the median, and other streetscaping features to make it look nicer. Wynja says they sometimes call it ‘the Sioux Center way’ because the community takes pride in presenting itself well.

“We’re excited to see it get started,” said Wynja. “We’re probably more excited to see it finished, but I think the community is ready for it as well. There’s portions of the highway that are in really poor condition. We have a lot of travelling public that goes up and down highway 75. It’s our main corridor through our community. It has access to a lot of our businesses.”

Wynja said that despite the construction, Sioux Center will still be open for business.

“We’re certainly, you know, working and trying to accommodate where we can. The highway is always going to be open. There’s only small segments of the project where we’ll actually have to detour and close a project. We’re replacing some of the sanitary sewer and some of the water mains, but it’s our goal that 90 percent plus of the time, that we’ll have access open to all those businesses all the time,” said Wynja.

Wynja says that a lot of the moves the city has been making are to accommodate for growth. He attributes the city’s 15% growth in the last census to the diverse mix of businesses, a strong school district, Dordt University, a supportive city council, and a supportive mayor.

“We work with a motto of ‘progress through cooperation’. Working with the other entities around town,” explained Wynja.

If you’re driving through Sioux Center this spring, Wynja said to drive carefully and have patience. The construction will not last forever and it will benefit the community greatly in the end.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.