Lincoln Stars light up the board ending Sioux City’s four-game win streak

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The end of the USHL regular season is quickly approaching with teams fighting to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

The Sioux City Musketeers have 10 games left in the regular season getting hot at just the right time as they’ve taken wins in their past four games. All of those wins were on the road, including a shootout win Friday night in Lincoln.

The Musketeers were looking to add another win as they hosted the Lincoln Stars at the Tyson Events Center Saturday night.

The Stars had a 2-0 lead heading into the second period, and Klaus Veinbergs would keep adding to that as he netted his eleventh goal of the year at the 1:37 mark of the second making it 3-0 Stars.

Sioux City was able to get back within two as Max Strand slid one through the pads to get the Musketeers on the board.

The Musketeers made a push for that late game magic once again. In the third period, the Musketeers set up with some smooth passes setting up captain Grant Slukynsky who scored his sixteenth goal of the season making it a 3-2 game.

A one goal deficit was as close as the Muskies pulled to within the Stars. Antonio Fernandez added another goal for the Stars in the third, then a Dashel Oliver empty netter gave the game its final score of 5-2.

Up next, the Musketeers will travel to face the Fargo Force on Friday, March 31.

