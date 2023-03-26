Mild start to the work week with rain chances later on

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Parts of Siouxland southern Siouxland woke up to slippery roads and snow this morning, but don’t expect it to stick around to long; warmer temperatures are on the way this week.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows a bit cooler in the lower 20s.

Tomorrow will be a mild day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s.

The cooler overnight lows stick around Monday night, dropping into the lowers 20s once again with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 40s and we will get in on lots of sunshine.

Winds will pick up on Wednesday and our highs will drop back into the lower 40s.

Thursday is when a chance for rain enters the forecast, but also warmer temperatures. Highs for the day will climb up into the lower 60s.

Overnight, we could hear a few rumbles of thunder across Siouxland along with the rain. Lows for the night will be warmer in the upper 30s.

Can we expect more precipitation later on in the week?

I’ll have the details tonight on News 4 at 5 and 10

***PROGRAMMING NOTE: News 4 at 5 will air on the Siouxland CW***

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.