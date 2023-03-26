Northwestern baseball sweeps doubleheader with Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Briar Cliff and Northwestern baseball continued GPAC conference action Saturday afternoon as they two faced off in a doubleheader in Sioux City.

The Chargers entered the game still looking for their first conference win, meanwhile Northwestern only had one GPAC win.

Northwestern struck first with runs taking a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Ethan Buckner fired one up the right, and a Charger error would allow a pair of Raider runs. Later, Buckner would come home to score on a set play on the bases.

But Briar Cliff would quickly respond. Walter Hunt took full advantage of bases loaded as he rocketed one for a grand slam to clear the bases and give Briar Cliff a 4-3 lead after two innings.

Northwestern would score three in the sixth inning, eventually going on to take the win 8-6.

Final Scores:

Game One: Northwestern 4, Briar Cliff 2 F

Game Two: Northwestern 8, Briar Cliff 6 F

