Northwestern baseball sweeps doubleheader with Briar Cliff

Northwestern's Sam Stanford and Drew Dykstra celebrate after scoring runs in the second inning.
Northwestern's Sam Stanford and Drew Dykstra celebrate after scoring runs in the second inning.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Briar Cliff and Northwestern baseball continued GPAC conference action Saturday afternoon as they two faced off in a doubleheader in Sioux City.

The Chargers entered the game still looking for their first conference win, meanwhile Northwestern only had one GPAC win.

Northwestern struck first with runs taking a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Ethan Buckner fired one up the right, and a Charger error would allow a pair of Raider runs. Later, Buckner would come home to score on a set play on the bases.

But Briar Cliff would quickly respond. Walter Hunt took full advantage of bases loaded as he rocketed one for a grand slam to clear the bases and give Briar Cliff a 4-3 lead after two innings.

Northwestern would score three in the sixth inning, eventually going on to take the win 8-6.

Final Scores:

Game One: Northwestern 4, Briar Cliff 2 F

Game Two: Northwestern 8, Briar Cliff 6 F

