Two brothers face each other for the second year in a row at the NCAA Tournament

LOUISVILLE, K.Y. (KTIV) - March continues to deliver some incredible basketball games and that was certainly the case for the Elite 8 where both Creighton and San Diego State have made it for the first time in program history with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

This game means even more for Creighton’s Arthur Kaluma and San Diego State’s Adam Seiko, two brothers squaring off on the hardwood.

The two brothers are facing each other in the tournament for the second year in a row. Last year in the NCAA Tournament first round, Seiko guarded Kaluma at times, but this year Seiko says his brother will be his primary responsibility.

The two were teammates on the Ugandan National Team in the summer of 2021 when they competed at AfroBasket in Rwanda. Both men started, with Kaluma averaging 13.2 ppg. and Seiko averaging 13.0 ppg.

As expected, the two know each other very well as they’ve grown up playing together dreaming of a moment like this.

“Surreal experience I got to play against my brother in the very first round last year in the tournament to be able to play against him in the elite eight is something amazing. I’m happy my family gets to experience it,” said Arthur Kaluma, Creighton sophomore forward.

“He had a good tournament last year, and now a year later we’re both in the Elite Eight at this high stage and we’re both ready to go to war,” said Adam Seiko, San Diego State senior guard.

Their family members were in the crowd sitting in a neutral section with shirts supporting both Creighton and San Diego State. Creighton head coach Greg McDermott says he wants Kaluma going to the Final Four, but wants him on their team plane, not flying on his own to watch his brother play.

San Diego State held on for the win in a back-and-forth thriller advancing on to their first Final Four in program history after taking the win 57-56.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.