Around Siouxland: Annual Bishop Heelan Auction

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An auction is coming up that’s meant to raise money and help support the Bishop Heelan Catholic school system.

The money made from the Bishop Heelan Auction goes towards teachers, technology, and building improvements. The theme this year is the 80s.

For the auction, some big ticket items are a puppy, and a golden doodle named Hamilton, trips to Hawaii and California, and items from Gunderson’s. Aside from that, there are some silent auction items also, with prices from $25 to $100.

The event is set for April 15.

Tickets are open right now and, until March 31, they are $100. After March 31 the tickets go up to $125.

