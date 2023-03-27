Around Siouxland: Annual Bishop Heelan Auction

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An auction is coming up that’s meant to raise money and help support the Bishop Heelan Catholic school system.

The money made from the Bishop Heelan Auction goes towards teachers, technology, and building improvements. The theme this year is the 80s.

For the auction, some big ticket items are a puppy, and a golden doodle named Hamilton, trips to Hawaii and California, and items from Gunderson’s. Aside from that, there are some silent auction items also, with prices from $25 to $100.

The event is set for April 15.

Tickets are open right now and, until March 31, they are $100. After March 31 the tickets go up to $125.

If you want to learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Get the latest travel conditions in Western Iowa and Eastern Nebraska.
Some slick roads south of Sioux City
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue conducted a water rescue Friday afternoon in downtown Sioux Falls near...
Water rescue made in downtown Sioux Falls
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
State Troopers performs traffic stop, end up delivering DoorDash meals
Iowa vs. Louisville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Authorities investigating after woman found dead in Sheldon, IA

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland’s plant sale
Around Siouxland: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland’s Plant Sale
Around Siouxland: Hunt Elementary School production
Around Siouxland: Hunt Elementary School presents their production of ‘Annie Kids’
Around Siouxland: Midwest Honor Flight’s trivia night
Around Siouxland: Midwest Honor Flight’s trivia night
Around Siouxland: Mad Hatter’s Tea Party
Around Siouxland: Mad Hatter’s Tea Party