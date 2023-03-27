Authorities: Son charged with murder after mother’s death in Sheldon, IA

Nathaniel Kassel
Nathaniel Kassel(DCI)
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa investigators have identified the woman found dead in Sheldon last week.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 62-year-old Jody Lynn Duskin was found dead inside her home in Sheldon on March 23. Authorities say she was found by a family member.

After an autopsy on March 25, Duskin’s death was ruled as a homicide. Duskin is the mother of Nathaniel Kassel, the man who was arrested in connection to this case. Kassel was arrested in South Dakota on March 24 and is facing charges of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Kassel is currently in custody at the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota. He is to be returned to Iowa after a judge approves his extradition.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and no other details are being released at this time.

