Below average temperatures to kick off the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday everyone! We saw some snow in parts of southern Siouxland on Sunday, but we’re opening up the week on this Monday with mostly clear and sunny skies. It will be a little crisp out, with highs only expected to reach the mid-40s. However, the winds will be fairly calm, coming from the north-northeast at around 5-10 mph.

The clouds will increase as we work our way into Monday night, making way for a mostly cloudy evening with lows in the low 20s. The wind will continue to be fairly calm, now coming from the north at around 5-10 mph.

The clouds will clear right back out on Tuesday and leave us with a sunny day with highs in the low 50s. However, the wind will have picked up as well, now coming in from the north-northwest at around 5-15 mph with gusts reaching 20 mph.

The cloud cover will increase Tuesday night, with the lows dipping down into the low-to-mid 20s. The wind will continue to be gusty, coming in from the southwest at around 10-15 mph with gusts reaching 25 mph.

The clouds are expected to stick around into Wednesday morning, although they’ll likely clear as we go throughout the day. Highs are expected to reach the low 40s, with winds coming in at around 10-15 mph from the north-northeast and gusts reaching 20 mph.

Wednesday night is expected to be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s, before we make way for a very mild day on Thursday with highs in the low 60s across much of Siouxland. However, after that there is some rain in our forecast that we’ll be keeping an eye on. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional details and updates!

