CNOS to expand Northside Clinic location

The CNOS Northside Clinic is expected to get a bit of a makeover soon.
By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - CNOS Northside Clinic on Outer Drive is getting a makeover

Officials say to better serve the growing needs of Siouxland, the expansion includes five new exam rooms, three physician/provider offices, a new clinical support workstation, a sub-waiting area for patients, a lactation room, new parking lot lighting and an updated storage area.

“Our expansion is part of our ongoing growth and commitment to excellence and meeting the specialty health care needs across the region,” says COO Steve DeVoe. “The Northside location is very important to our city. It is central to a lot of businesses and employees in the area and is easily accessible to our neighboring towns, too. We’re excited to reintroduce the clinic and ensure our patients are as comfortable and cared for as possible.”

CNOS Northside Clinic, located at 2735 Outer Drive in Sioux City, offers multiple services including orthopedic, sports medicine, physical and occupation therapy, rheumatology and neurology.

