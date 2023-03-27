Coaches Corner: Central Lyon’s Ben Gerleman reflects back on Lions run to win first-ever state title

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KTIV) -The Central Lyon boys basketball team finished as runner ups at the 2022 state basketball tournament, but they stayed resilient making it all the way back to the 2A title game going on to win their first-ever title.

The Lions defeated Des Moines Christian, Pella Christian, and a fellow Northwest Iowa opponent in Western Christian to win the state title.

Head coach Ben Gerleman shared how their dedication and motivation is what made this group memorable.

“The kids were extremely motivated. From the time we started, to the time it ended, and to be able to have the year that they’ve had where they had the success in football and won the state title, and then backed that up and show that they’re more than just a one sport kid. That meant the world to me as a coach, to have kids that dedicated so much of their time and energy to the sport of basketball, while also being really good at other things,” said Gerleman.

From the moment the basketball season started, the Lions lived by the motto of, “Be where your feet are.” Coach Gerleman says that motto was especially evident at the state tournament where his players remained focused day after day.

“Our goal was to really kind of be where we were at. And as a result, I thought the kids made the most of every opportunity that they had, and that really allowed us to really have fun while we were there,” said Gerleman.

Coach Gerleman joins Amber Salas on KTIV’s Coaches Corner to share more on how his team full of upperclassmen have helped shape the culture of Central Lyon basketball, to reflect back on a special moment of sportsmanship shown during the semifinal against Pella Christian, and to detail his own journey into coaching.

