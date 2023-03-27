Crews respond to Hawarden, IA structure fire

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KTIV) - A fire broke out in a Sioux County, Iowa town Monday.

The fire was reported in downtown Hawarden, Iowa at 809 Central Central Avenue, which is the building that houses “Big Sioux Screen Printing.” According to their Facebook page, “Big Sioux Screen Printing” is a screen printing and embroidery business that works with custom t-shirts and clothing.

No word yet on any injuries or how much damage was done.

Fire departments from Ireton, Akron and Sioux Center were called in to assist Hawarden Fire & Rescue. A portion of Central Avenue was closed off as crews took care of the fire.

