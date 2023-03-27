Crews respond to Hawarden, IA structure fire

A fire broke out at a business in Hawarden, Iowa Monday.
A fire broke out at a business in Hawarden, Iowa Monday.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KTIV) - A fire broke out in a Sioux County, Iowa town Monday.

The fire was reported in downtown Hawarden, Iowa at 809 Central Central Avenue, which is the building that houses “Big Sioux Screen Printing.” According to their Facebook page, “Big Sioux Screen Printing” is a screen printing and embroidery business that works with custom t-shirts and clothing.

No word yet on any injuries or how much damage was done.

Fire departments from Ireton, Akron and Sioux Center were called in to assist Hawarden Fire & Rescue. A portion of Central Avenue was closed off as crews took care of the fire.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Get the latest travel conditions in Western Iowa and Eastern Nebraska.
Some slick roads south of Sioux City
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue conducted a water rescue Friday afternoon in downtown Sioux Falls near...
Water rescue made in downtown Sioux Falls
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
State Troopers performs traffic stop, end up delivering DoorDash meals
Iowa vs. Louisville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Authorities investigating after woman found dead in Sheldon, IA

Latest News

Crews from multiple area fire departments responded to a structure fire Monday in Hawarden,...
Photos of structure fire in Hawarden, Iowa on March 27, 2023
Around Siouxland: Bishop Heelan Catholic school’s Heelan auction
Around Siouxland: Annual Bishop Heelan Auction
MercyOne announces Keith Vollstedt chief medical officer
MercyOne announces new Western Iowa chief medical officer
Several bridges to be removed on U.S. 20 in Woodbury County