Four dogs killed in Lincoln house fire over the weekend

Several Lincoln firefighters were on the scene of a fire at 450 S 25th Street Saturday morning.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four dogs were killed in a house fire Saturday morning, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters responded to the fire near S 25th and J Streets, just east of Lincoln High School shortly after 6 a.m. Upon arrival, there was heavy fire on the first floor of the home.

Two people were rescued from the home and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

LFR said there were several animals in the home but four dogs did not survive.

LFR said there were an excessive amount of personal items in the home which made it difficult for crews. The cause is still under investigation.

The fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Get the latest travel conditions in Western Iowa and Eastern Nebraska.
Some slick roads south of Sioux City
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue conducted a water rescue Friday afternoon in downtown Sioux Falls near...
Water rescue made in downtown Sioux Falls
Iowa vs. Louisville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
State Troopers performs traffic stop, end up delivering DoorDash meals
Authorities investigating after woman found dead in Sheldon, IA

Latest News

Dog Walk Forecast: Cinnabun
Dog Walk Forecast: Cinnabun
After some winter weather advisories on Sunday, we're back to spring-like conditions on Monday.
Nick AM Forecast 3/27
Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
All 7 Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion victims found
Coaches Corner: Central Lyon’s Ben Gerleman reflects back on Lions run to win first-ever state title