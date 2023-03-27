Hy-Vee recalling skillet hamburger meal

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling one of its Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet meals.

The recall is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen (dairy) not listed in the packaging. As of March 27, Hy-Vee says there have been no reports of adverse reactions due to the product.

The company says it was made aware of the declared allergen back on Friday, March 24. The recall was initiated after reviewing the spice packet did not have the allergen declared on the packaging.

The affected meals were distributed to all Hy-Vee stores in its eight-state region, which includes Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

The meals affected by this recall are packaged in a 5.2 oz cardboard box and have a “best by” date of “FEB 08 24 Y18.” This code can found on the top of the box.

Hy-Vee says it has voluntarily removed all affected Hy-Vee Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal entrees from its shelves. Customers who purchased the product and have a dairy sensitivity should dispose of the product or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at (800) 772-4098 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.