Iowa DNR investigating illegal dumping of 13 coyote carcasses

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for information after they said 13 coyote...
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for information after they said 13 coyote carcasses were found in a ditch in Johnson County on Saturday.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for information after they said 13 coyote carcasses were found in a ditch in Johnson County on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said the carcasses were found in a ditch on Eagle Avenue Southwest, just north of Rohret Road.

“Iowa’s wanton waste law requires that the usable portion of game or fur bearing animals be removed from the field,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the post.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Conservation Officer Erika Billerbeck at (319) 330-9710 or email erika.billerbeck@dnr.iowa.gov.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Get the latest travel conditions in Western Iowa and Eastern Nebraska.
Some slick roads south of Sioux City
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue conducted a water rescue Friday afternoon in downtown Sioux Falls near...
Water rescue made in downtown Sioux Falls
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
State Troopers performs traffic stop, end up delivering DoorDash meals
Iowa vs. Louisville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Authorities investigating after woman found dead in Sheldon, IA

Latest News

MercyOne announces Keith Vollstedt chief medical officer
MercyOne announces new Western Iowa chief medical officer
Several bridges to be removed on U.S. 20 in Woodbury County
Free Dinner and Ceremony Planned at Freedom Park in Honor of Vietnam War Veterans Day
Siouxland Freedom Park to host annual Vietnam War Veterans Day dinner
Several Lincoln firefighters were on the scene of a fire at 450 S 25th Street Saturday morning.
Four dogs killed in Lincoln house fire over the weekend