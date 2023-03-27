MercyOne announces new Western Iowa chief medical officer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - MercyOne has announced the selection of Keith Vollstedt, MD, FACS, as the new chief medical officer (CMO) of MercyOne Western Iowa.

MercyOne says Dr. Vollstedt brings more than 30 years of experience in health care including as a bariatric and laparoscopic surgeon in the Siouxland community.

“Most of my career was spent working directly with patients,” said Dr. Vollstedt. “However, I find, working in this hospital capacity as CMO allows for wider discussions about patient care and the delivery of high-quality care. My 30 years as a member of the Siouxland medical community gives me a great perspective on how medical care is provided. I appreciate the potential collaborative nature the CMO role brings as we work to find the best actions to help the most people.”

In 2021, he briefly retired from surgical practice but decided to return to apply his experience to serve MercyOne’s Mission.

