A roller coaster of temperatures expected through the rest of the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The cooler than average trend of weather we’ve been seeing continued today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

We’ll continue to be cool tonight with lows in the low 20s under mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will warm up a little bit better thanks to a southwesterly wind that will kick in getting highs closer to 50 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Clouds do move back in Tuesday night and we could even see some flurries fly with lows in the low 20s again.

Skies will be clearing out Wednesday but it will stay a very cool day with highs only in the upper 30s.

Thursday will give us a lot of clouds again on a day that will warm up much better than what we have been feeling with highs closer to 60 degrees.

We’ll start to see a slight chance of a shower later in the day Thursday and then good chances of rain move in Thursday night with maybe even some thunderstorms with lows in the low 40s.

Rain will then be likely on Friday and we could even see some snow mixing in later in the day Friday with morning highs near 50 before temperatures fall through the rest of the day.

Will that system move out for the weekend?

