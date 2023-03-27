Several bridges to be removed on U.S. 20 in Woodbury County

(MGN)
By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for the proposed removal of three bridges on U.S. 20/U.S. 75 Sioux City Bypass over an abandoned railroad east of Morningside Avenue/Woodbury County Road D-25.

Authorities say, traffic on U.S. 20/U.S.75 would be maintained at all times. However, the westbound U.S. 20/southbound U.S. 75 off-ramp at Morningside Ave would be closed and rerouted to the next interchange at Sunnybrook Dr.

Rail tracks are no longer in place, under the bridges and no trail is planned in this area as all land is owned privately.

Construction of the project is expected to begin in 2023.

