Siouxland Freedom Park to host annual Vietnam War Veterans Day dinner

Free Dinner and Ceremony Planned at Freedom Park in Honor of Vietnam War Veterans Day(Freedom Park)
By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Freedom Park has a special event planned for Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Volunteers will host a complimentary dinner ceremony for Vietnam Veterans in honor of the Vietnam War.

The public is encouraged to attend. Dinner and the program will be inside the Brigadier General Bud & Doris Day Interpretive Center on Wednesday, March 29 at 6 p.m.

Organizers say this Vietnam War Veterans Day dinner will be the last time it’s hosted at the Interpretive Center as next year the facility will be open and complete with exhibits depicting the stories of Siouxland veterans. A new location for the dinner is to be announced next year.

Thanks to the American Legion Post 697 Morningside, the Sioux City Scottish Rite, the Sioux City York Rite, and the Olive Branch Lodge Number 275 out of Rosalie, Nebraska the dinner is free for all veterans and active military members in uniform.

