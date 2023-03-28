Around Siouxland: Safe Place Siouxland Easter egg hunt

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Safe Place Siouxland is putting on a family fun event.

The organization is a victim service provider in northwest Iowa. They have shelters and outreaches for domestic violence.

This year they are putting on a family-friendly Easter egg hunt. The event will be on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverside Park Shelter. There will be face painting, games, a raffle, a bouncy house, a free-will donation raffle, raffle items, bikes, Easter egg baskets, food, and more.

