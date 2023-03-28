A bit of light snow possible heading into Tuesday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A combination of sunshine and a steady southwesterly wind allowed temperatures to warm up a bit better today than the last couple of day with highs in the 40s and 50s across Siouxland.

The warmth from today will be short-lived.

A cold front is going to move through tonight and along with we’re going to see a band of light snow develop that could cause a few tenths of an inch of snow, mainly in the northern parts of the KTIV viewing area although Sioux City could also see some of these light snow showers as lows go down to around 20.

Wednesday will start off with some clouds although we’ll be clearing out by the afternoon with a cooler day on tap with highs only in the upper 30s.

Clouds will be taking over again on Thursday which could give us a small chance of a light rain shower.

Despite all those clouds on Thursday, it’s going to be a mild day with highs getting into the upper 50s and lower 60s across the area.

This system will then start spreading moisture our way meaning there will be a good chance of showers and thunderstorms by Thursday night with lows staying mild in the mid 40s.

Friday will start off mild enough, but a strong northwesterly wind will take over and rain will start to turn over to snow throughout the afternoon as temperatures will be falling through the 40s and into the 30s by Friday evening.

A chance of snow will then continue into Friday evening and early Friday night as lows by Saturday morning will be heading all the way down into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Will temperatures bounce back up over the weekend?

I’ll have a look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

