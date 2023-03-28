Highway 20 east of Sioux City will be home to construction for 2 years

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Spring has sprung, which means “construction season” is getting started.

Workers are preparing for work on a busy stretch of U.S. Highway 20 east of Sioux City. The project will span two miles, take two years to complete, and cost $32 million.

Reconstruction of Highway 20 will cover the area from the Gordon Drive interchange to Carroll Avenue. As part of the work, construction crews will level off the road to make visibility better for drivers.

“One of the big issues we’ve had since the construction of the interchange, the opening of the northern portion of US (Highway) 75 has been the sight distance of the Northbound off-ramp. So if you’re coming from the East and going up to Le Mars, it’s tough to pick up that ramp,” said Dakin Schultz with the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Crews are working on a median crossover that will reduce the four lanes to just two lanes while they complete the project. During the first year of construction, the eastbound lanes will be closed. In the second year, the westbound lanes will close to allow for work to be completed. This project has been in the works for years as Sioux City has continued to expand.

“It’s recognizing the urbanization, or the growth east of Sioux City and trying to make it more of a suburban corridor rather than a high-speed four-lane facility,” said Schultz.

Funding for the construction is a combination of state and federal roadway funds.

