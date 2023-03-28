Highway 20 east of Sioux City will be home to construction for 2 years

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Spring has sprung, which means “construction season” is getting started.

Workers are preparing for work on a busy stretch of U.S. Highway 20 east of Sioux City. The project will span two miles, take two years to complete, and cost $32 million.

Reconstruction of Highway 20 will cover the area from the Gordon Drive interchange to Carroll Avenue. As part of the work, construction crews will level off the road to make visibility better for drivers.

“One of the big issues we’ve had since the construction of the interchange, the opening of the northern portion of US (Highway) 75 has been the sight distance of the Northbound off-ramp. So if you’re coming from the East and going up to Le Mars, it’s tough to pick up that ramp,” said Dakin Schultz with the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Crews are working on a median crossover that will reduce the four lanes to just two lanes while they complete the project. During the first year of construction, the eastbound lanes will be closed. In the second year, the westbound lanes will close to allow for work to be completed. This project has been in the works for years as Sioux City has continued to expand.

“It’s recognizing the urbanization, or the growth east of Sioux City and trying to make it more of a suburban corridor rather than a high-speed four-lane facility,” said Schultz.

Funding for the construction is a combination of state and federal roadway funds.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Kassel
Son charged with murder after mother’s death in Sheldon, authorities say
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24
Constance Reddix’s family said had a light that far outshines the painful reality of her death.
‘She was one-of-a-kind’: Family and friends remember woman found beaten to death

Latest News

Severe Weather Awareness Week: How to prepare for a potential disaster
Severe Weather Awareness Week: How to prepare for a potential disaster
Assessments on the rise in Sioux City
Home assessments on the rise in Sioux City
‘I’m killing Jody’ - Court documents provide more details on Sheldon murder
$32 million construction project on Highway 20 will take 2 years to complete