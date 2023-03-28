Home assessments on the rise in Sioux City

Assessments on the rise in Sioux City
Assessments on the rise in Sioux City(KTIV)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City homeowners are suffering from sticker shock as they open notices from the city on the new assessment of local property values.

For one homeowner that contacted KTIV his assessment jumped $83,000 in just one year.

City Assessor Tyler Erickson said he expects property assessments will jump by up to 20%. Erickson said the city does assessments based on sales of homes in the last year. The assessor’s office has to make adjustments according to the Iowa Department of Revenue.

Erickson said the new assessments show the demand for homes is high but he understands the burden the assessments put on homeowners when it comes to paying property taxes that will go up along with the higher assessments.

“I think it’s good for Sioux City in general, when you have prices that are soaring, and they were too high, or people didn’t want to be here, you wouldn’t have houses selling, so this shows that people want to be in Sioux City,” said Erickson.

Tonya Vakulskas, the president of the Northwest Iowa Board of Realtors, said she has seen the real estate market level out. When looking at listing a property, she doesn’t put a lot of weight on the property assessment, but, she knows an increase in the assessment can be bad for the homeowner.

“We are concerned with the very rapid increase in assessments that some people could lose their homes and that is a very tragic situation,” said Vakulskas.

Homeowners have the option to appeal the assessments. The window to appeal opens on April 2 and closes on April 30. More information is available at the assessor’s appeal site.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Kassel
Son charged with murder after mother’s death in Sheldon, authorities say
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24
Constance Reddix’s family said had a light that far outshines the painful reality of her death.
‘She was one-of-a-kind’: Family and friends remember woman found beaten to death

Latest News

‘I’m killing Jody’ - Court documents provide more details on Sheldon murder
Highway 20 east of Sioux City will be home to construction for the next 2 years
Highway 20 east of Sioux City will be home to construction for 2 years
$32 million construction project on Highway 20 will take 2 years to complete
4th graders in Sioux City got hands on learning with wind energy projects
Sioux City 4th graders get hands on learning experience for wind energy