Iowa Hawkeye Kris Murray named consensus third team All-American

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Kris Murray was named a consensus third team All-American.

It comes after the junior forward was voted third team All-American by three of the four outlets the NCAA uses to determine consensus All-America teams.

It’s another in a long line of accolades for Murray after a 2023 season in which he averaged a team-best 20.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Murray’s other 2023 honors include the following:

