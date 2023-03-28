Iowa Hawkeye Kris Murray named consensus third team All-American

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA...
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Kris Murray was named a consensus third team All-American.

It comes after the junior forward was voted third team All-American by three of the four outlets the NCAA uses to determine consensus All-America teams.

It’s another in a long line of accolades for Murray after a 2023 season in which he averaged a team-best 20.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Murray’s other 2023 honors include the following:

