Le Mars tops Denison-Schleswig in home opener
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
CBB
Northwestern 11 Briar Cliff 10 F
Morningside 4 Doane 0 F
Morningside 7 Doane 1 F
Briar Cliff 4 Northwestern 8 F
SOCC
Le Mars 2 Denison-Schleswig 1 F
Mercy 4 South Sioux City 0 F
MLB
Boston 1 Atlanta 6 F
St. Louis 8 Baltimore 2 F
Chicago WSox 6 Chicago Cubs 6 F
LOS 2 LA Angels 5 6
Colorado 12 Milwaukee 8 F
Pittsburgh 4 Minnesota 8 F
Tampa Bay 4 NY Yankees 8 F
San Diego 4 Seattle 2 F
Kansas City 4 Texas 4 F
Philadelphia 5 Toronto 2 F
NBA
Milwaukee 126 Detroit 117 F
Dallas 127 Indiana 104 F
Houston 115 New York 137 F
NHL
Montreal 4 Buffalo 3 F/OT
Seattle 1 Minnesota 5 F
NJD 1 NY Islanders 5 F
Florida 2 Ottawa 5 F
