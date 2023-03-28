Le Mars tops Denison-Schleswig in home opener

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

CBB

Northwestern 11 Briar Cliff 10 F

Morningside 4 Doane 0 F

Morningside 7 Doane 1 F

Briar Cliff 4 Northwestern 8 F

SOCC

Le Mars 2 Denison-Schleswig 1 F

Mercy 4 South Sioux City 0 F

MLB

Boston 1 Atlanta 6 F

St. Louis 8 Baltimore 2 F

Chicago WSox 6 Chicago Cubs 6 F

LOS 2 LA Angels 5 6

Colorado 12 Milwaukee 8 F

Pittsburgh 4 Minnesota 8 F

Tampa Bay 4 NY Yankees 8 F

San Diego 4 Seattle 2 F

Kansas City 4 Texas 4 F

Philadelphia 5 Toronto 2 F

NBA

Milwaukee 126 Detroit 117 F

Dallas 127 Indiana 104 F

Houston 115 New York 137 F

NHL

Montreal 4 Buffalo 3 F/OT

Seattle 1 Minnesota 5 F

NJD 1 NY Islanders 5 F

Florida 2 Ottawa 5 F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Kassel
Son charged with murder after mother’s death in Sheldon, authorities say
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Get the latest travel conditions in Western Iowa and Eastern Nebraska.
Some slick roads south of Sioux City
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24

Latest News

Morningside pitcher Wade Canaday winds up during a shutout performance against Doane.
Mustangs sweep Doane in home opener
Evan Oleson celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run in the Northwestern sweep of Briar...
Red Raiders sweep Chargers at Bishop Mueller
Bassett Ambulance Crash
Bassett Ambulance Crash
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) steps back before shooting a 3-point basket as Louisville guard...
Caitlin Clark leads Iowa to first Final Four since 1993