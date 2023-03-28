Mustangs sweep Doane in home opener

By Jayson Moeller and Amber Salas
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After having to play as the home team at Doane against the Tigers due to field conditions, the Morningside Mustangs were finally able to return home to Sioux City to take on the Tigers.

And it went well for the Stangs who shutout Doane in the first game winning 4-0, and then took them down in game two 7-1.

The first game was a slow pitchers battle with the only run for a while being brought in on a Jayson Willers groundout. Then in the fourth inning the Stangs found their way, Alex Calabrese drove in one run on a single to right. Then Carter Ades sent one to center bringing in Aidan Agosta to make it 3-0.

Hunter Hope brought in Calabrese to make it 4-0 in the bottom of the fourth. That was all Wade Canaday needed as the starter threw 7 scoreless innings, only giving up four hits all game.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Nathaniel Kassel
Son charged with murder after mother’s death in Sheldon, authorities say
Get the latest travel conditions in Western Iowa and Eastern Nebraska.
Some slick roads south of Sioux City
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24

Latest News

Evan Oleson celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run in the Northwestern sweep of Briar...
Red Raiders sweep Chargers at Bishop Mueller
Bassett Ambulance Crash
Bassett Ambulance Crash
The CNOS Northside Clinic is expected to get a bit of a makeover soon.
CNOS to expand Northside Clinic location
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) steps back before shooting a 3-point basket as Louisville guard...
Caitlin Clark leads Iowa to first Final Four since 1993