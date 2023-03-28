Mustangs sweep Doane in home opener

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After having to play as the home team at Doane against the Tigers due to field conditions, the Morningside Mustangs were finally able to return home to Sioux City to take on the Tigers.

And it went well for the Stangs who shutout Doane in the first game winning 4-0, and then took them down in game two 7-1.

The first game was a slow pitchers battle with the only run for a while being brought in on a Jayson Willers groundout. Then in the fourth inning the Stangs found their way, Alex Calabrese drove in one run on a single to right. Then Carter Ades sent one to center bringing in Aidan Agosta to make it 3-0.

Hunter Hope brought in Calabrese to make it 4-0 in the bottom of the fourth. That was all Wade Canaday needed as the starter threw 7 scoreless innings, only giving up four hits all game.

