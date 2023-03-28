Red Raiders sweep Chargers at Bishop Mueller

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Now when playing at your own ballpark even when the visiting team on the scoreboard you would think you would still have home field advantage. But that was not the case for the Briar Cliff Chargers when they took on Northwestern at the Bishop Mueller complex.

The first game of the doubleheader started well for the Chargers when Quenten Evers singled home Trey Rogers. But defense came back to bite the Chargers, an error on a grounder to first tied the game up. Then a single and following error in right field brought in two more.

Before a double steal attempt which featured an offline throw brought home the fourth run of the Red Raider first inning.

In the second the Chargers responded with a Devon Farrell single, and then a fielding error in the outfield brought home Cyler Melvin. Then another error by the Red Raiders brough home another run making it 4-3.

In the bottom half, Sam Stanford would plate another run with a single on the right side setting the score at 5-3. It would stay there till the bottom of the 6th when Kip Cullinan once again drove in Evan Olesen this time with a single to center. Noah Vogel brought Stanford and Bryce Click home with a single of his own to make it 8-3.

Briar Cliff would plate one more in the top of the seventh on a Cam Riemer double but it would be too little too late as the Red Raiders took game one 8-4. Northwestern would then win the second game walking off on the Chargers 11-10, a Sam Stanford single sealing the victory for the Red Raiders.

