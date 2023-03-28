Sewer rate increase proposed in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Residents in Sioux City could see an increase to sewer rates.

Sioux City council members are looking at proposals for sewer rate increases for fiscal year 2024 in order to fund costs for construction on the current wastewater treatment plant.

The potential monthly charge for residents could go up for all residents and commercial businesses within the city.

The proposal would start with increases up to 20% in 2024 in order to cover the costs of a $400 million reconstruction of the Sioux City wastewater plant.

Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore said the council has to account for increasing costs and inflation and they also have to fund the necessary improvements to the plant.

“We have a genuine concern about the impact that will have on our citizens,” Moore said. “We want to address that we’re hoping that maybe there could be some programs developed over the years that could maybe help with kind of an impact on families that are just trying to make ends meet.”

The reconstruction for the wastewater treatment plan is scheduled to keep up with Environmental Protection Agency and Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

City Utilities Director Thomas Pingel said the project is in the 11th hour and needs to be done.

“This is the most cost effective, most sustainable and most realistic and feasible option that we have. There is really no other option as far as moving forward,” Pingel said.

