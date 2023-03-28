Sioux City 4th graders get hands on learning experience for wind energy

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Fourth graders in Sioux City were busy Tuesday morning learning about wind energy.

The wind energy extravaganza will happen Wednesday and Thursday as well.

MidAmerican Energy was also at the school to teach students more about wind energy. There were several stations set up for students to visually see how wind energy works. Instructors and students were excited about the opportunity the extravaganza provided.

”This is an experience they’re going to be able to go home tell their friends and family, that hands-on piece with science. That’s what we want students to walk away with and be excited about learning and being engaged,” said Tina Brennan, the elementary science facilitator for kindergarten through fifth grade.

“It’s cool learning about wind because it’s so interesting learning about the wind turbines and how wind energy works,” said Giovanni Cisneros, a 4th grader.

Brennan added that it took a lot to make this event happen and they were grateful MidAmerican energy came out to be a part of the learning experience.

