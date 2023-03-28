Sioux City Community School Board presents resolution against anti-LGBTQ bills

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School Board unanimously adopted a resolution Monday night standing against anti-LGBTQ bills in the Iowa Legislature.

Board members said the resolution was written to showcase disapproval for bills the board believes targets LGBTQ students and takes away their human rights.

Board Member Bernie Scolaro, who used to serve as a guidance counselor, drafted the resolution. She said she wants the students to know the board supports them.

“We don’t need students to feel less than and, feel like they need to harm themselves because nobody cares about them, or nobody will listen to them,” Scolaro said. “They spend so much time in schools that’s a lot of times where they get their support systems is through staff and through the other students.”

The Sioux City Education Association, which is the teacher’s union, also expressed its agreement to the district’s resolution.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.