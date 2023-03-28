A sunny Tuesday ahead, but thunderstorms and snow is in the forecast later this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. This morning is on the colder side, with temperatures in the teens and single digits. The wind this morning is up to about 10 miles per hour east of I-29, so wind chills are in the single digits, but west of I-29, winds are calmer, so wind chills aren’t bad. The only issue this morning out west is the patchy, dense fog that is developing.

Today you can expect highs to climb into the 40s and 50s by this afternoon with plenty of sunshine across all of the region. The wind will be out of the west and southwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Tonight, lows will fall into the teens and 20s with partly cloudy skies across the area. We will see wind start to come from the northeast later tonight at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Also, we have a chance to see some flurries fall across the region tonight. The best chance will be in northern parts of the area, with only a trace amount of accumulation expectedd

Then Wednesday will be a cooler day with highs in the 30s and 40s and partly cloudy skies across the area, with overnight lows for Wednesday in the 20s and 30s.

Thursday we will see highs in the 50s and 60s with mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions. Then overnight Thursday and into Friday morning, we have a chance of seeing some thunderstorms. Right now, we do have a marginal risk of seeing some severe weather in western parts of Siouxland, with the possibility of seeing some hail.

I have more details in the attached video

