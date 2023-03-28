Univ. of Nebraska at Omaha offers reduced tuition rate program for Iowa, 10 other states

Arts and Sciences Hall on campus at the University of Nebraska at Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska,...
Arts and Sciences Hall on campus at the University of Nebraska at Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Thursday, July 19, 2018.(Rebecca S. Gratz | Rebecca S. Gratz)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Nebraska (KCRG) - The University of Nebraska at Omaha will start offering a new reduced tuition rate program to students from 11 states, including Iowa, starting this fall.

In a press release, staff with the university said the Omaha Urban Rate Tuition program, or OUR Tuition, will make students who graduated from high school in one of 11 states eligible for reduced tuition rates.

Undergraduate students eligible for the program will save as much as $385 per credit hour compared to current prices, and graduate students will see bills reduced by as much as $308 per credit hour.

In addition to Iowa, the program is eligible for Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Staff say they expect the program to help with recruitment for the university, which will, in turn, assist with the state’s workforce needs by elevating Nebraska’s talent pool.

The university already offered a program to reduce the tuition rate for residents in 11 western Iowa counties. The OUR Tuition program expands that program across the entire state of Iowa and to 10 other nearby states.

The program is expected to begin this fall.

Find more information here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Kassel
Son charged with murder after mother’s death in Sheldon, authorities say
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24
Constance Reddix’s family said had a light that far outshines the painful reality of her death.
‘She was one-of-a-kind’: Family and friends remember woman found beaten to death

Latest News

Veto Day
South Dakota lawmakers meet for Veto Day
Dog Walk Forecast: Mo
Dog Walk Forecast: Mo
A sunny Tuesday ahead, but thunderstorms and snow is in the forecast later this week
A sunny Tuesday ahead, but thunderstorms and snow is in the forecast later this week
BULLDOGS WIN HOME OPENER