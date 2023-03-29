Caitlin Clark wins ‘Naismith College Player of the Year’

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) steps back before shooting a 3-point basket as Louisville guard...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) steps back before shooting a 3-point basket as Louisville guard Morgan Jones (24) closes in on defense during the second quarter of an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament in Seattle, Sunday, March 26, 2023.(Source: AP Photo/Caean Couto)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a dominating year, Iowa Hawkeye’s junior guard Caitlin Clark has won the ‘Naismith College Player of the Year’ award.

Clark was the clear front-runner for the award and cemented herself as the deserved winner at Sunday’s game against Louisville - when she became the first player in Men’s or Women’s NCAA tournament history to have a 40-point triple-double.

She’s the first player in Division I history to tally 900+ points and 300+ assists in a single season. She’s also the first player to ever record a triple-double in a Big Ten Tournament Championship. Clark is also the only player in Big Ten Conference history to be top-10 in all-time assists and scoring.

“Winning this award is a huge accomplishment,” Clark said. “This is such a huge honor for our family and program. None of this would be possible without my tremendous support system. I was to thank Lisa Bluder and her staff for giving me the opportunity to play basketball at the University of Iowa. It is a place I have thrived in since I stepped on campus.”

This award will be added to other superlatives she’s earned - having been voted 2023 Big Ten Player of the Year by the coaches and media, and ESPN’s midseason National Player of the Year, to name a few.

2023 Naismith Player of the Year trophy
2023 Naismith Player of the Year trophy(KCRG)

And she’s not done yet.

Clark and the Hawks will take on the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks in what is expected to be one of the most viewed matchups in college women’s basketball history. If they can pull off the upset, the Hawks will play on Sunday for an NCAA title.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Kassel
‘I’m killing Jody’ - Court documents provide more details on Sheldon murder
Iowa Wesleyan University to close at end of academic year
The vacant building will house new arena
Old ‘MCI’ building in Sergeant Bluff will house a new arena
Nathaniel Kassel
Son charged with murder after mother’s death in Sheldon, authorities say
Highway 20 east of Sioux City will be home to construction for the next 2 years
Highway 20 east of Sioux City will be home to construction for 2 years

Latest News

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark is getting her own bobblehead.
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark gets her own bobblehead
MOC-Floyd Valley's Adam Vandermyde winds up for the lone goal in the Dutchmen's 1-0 win over SBL.
MOC-Floyd Valley opens season with victory over Warriors
The Wayne State Wildcats hosted Ottawa University of Kansas for their first-ever beach...
Wayne State dominates in first-ever home beach volleyball matches
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA...
Iowa Hawkeye Kris Murray named consensus third team All-American