A cooler day in Siouxland, but later this week thunderstorms and even snow are in the forecast

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. This morning, we are dealing with some light snow showers in northern parts of the areaht snow showers in northern parts of the area. The good news is that the snow isn’t reaching the ground this morning, so visibility is looking good across all of Siouxland this morning.

Temperatures are in the teens and 20s all across the area, but wind is out of the north at up to 20 miles per hour, so it feels like temperatures are either below zero, in the single digits, or in the low teens.

Today’s highs won’t be as warm as yesterday’s. We are forecasting highs in the 30s across much of the area, with a few spots getting into the upper 20s in northern Siouxland and the chance of low 40s in southern Siouxland. It will also be on the cloudier side, especially in southern and western Siouxland, while northern parts of the area will see more sunshine.

Tonight, lows will fall into the 20s with our wind out of the southeast at up to 20 miles per hour, so feel like temperatures will be in the single digits to teens across the area. It will also be mostly cloudy for much of the night tonight.

Thursday will be a windy yet warmer day here in Siouxland. Highs will be in the 60s across the area, with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour out of the southeast. During the day on Thursday, we could see some isolated showers pop up, but the main focus will be on Thursday night.

So, tomorrow night, we have a chance to see some severe weather pass through Siouxland. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has parts of Siouxland in marginal risk of seeing severe weather. The main threat is larger hail from the thunderstorms.

Then, on Friday, we can see the rain switch over to snow, especially Friday night.

I have all the details in the attached video and the latest details on News 4 at Noon.

