Family of slain Lyft driver raises enough money to send his body home to Honduras

New Orleans police says Lyft driver, Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle, was shot and killed by a passenger. (Source: WVUE)
By Andrés Fuentes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - The family of a Louisiana Lyft Driver who was reportedly killed by his passenger is thanking their community for raising enough money to send their loved one’s body home to Honduras.

New Orleans authorities said 32-year-old Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle was shot and killed just after 2 a.m. on March 8 near an apartment complex.

Valle was working for Lyft at the time. Police said his passenger, 19-year-old Tarius Tully, fatally shot him.

Police arrested Tully on March 14 with the help of data investigators obtained through the ride-sharing app. Tully faces a second-degree murder charge.

Valle’s cousin, Isaac Bardales Lopes, launched a GoFundMe to give Valle a proper burial in his home country of Honduras.

The fundraiser has raised over $11,000 as of Monday, surpassing its original goal of $7,500.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Kassel
‘I’m killing Jody’ - Court documents provide more details on Sheldon murder
Iowa Wesleyan University to close at end of academic year
The vacant building will house new arena
Old ‘MCI’ building in Sergeant Bluff will house a new arena
Nathaniel Kassel
Son charged with murder after mother’s death in Sheldon, authorities say
Highway 20 east of Sioux City will be home to construction for the next 2 years
Highway 20 east of Sioux City will be home to construction for 2 years

Latest News

All grown up, a former CMN miracle kid shares why she advocates for the non-profit
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 file photo, Assemblyman Reginald Jones-Sawyer, D-Los Angeles,...
Reparations for Black Californians could top $800 billion, according to estimate
One Sioux City homeowner’s property assessment jumps by $86,000
FILE - The Centenario deep-water drilling platform off the coast of Veracruz, Mexico, in the...
$264M offered in Gulf oil sale held under climate compromise
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Capitol riot: FBI informant testifies for Proud Boys defense